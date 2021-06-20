UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

