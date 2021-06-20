Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.