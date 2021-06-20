Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE UTL opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unitil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $41,989,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Unitil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

