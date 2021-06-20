Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post $244.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,501. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

