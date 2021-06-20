US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of US Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96. US Foods has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

