USDX Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008029 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.