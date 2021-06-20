VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EGY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

