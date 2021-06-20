Vale S.A. (VALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.8803 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.