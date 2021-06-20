Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,825,660 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.87% of McEwen Mining worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 682,687 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 333,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.