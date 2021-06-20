Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $42,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

