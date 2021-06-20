Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 450,596 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 450,596 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

