Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7,372.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.56% of EQT worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

