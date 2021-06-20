VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

