VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,779% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

PPH stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

