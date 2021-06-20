Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 8,006,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,198,000 after purchasing an additional 963,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,513,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 284.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,122,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 516,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 135,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.