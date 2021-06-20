Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.13 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $245.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

