Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 704,254 shares.The stock last traded at $87.93 and had previously closed at $86.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,492,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.