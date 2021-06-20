Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.77. 562,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $158.13 and a 52 week high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.