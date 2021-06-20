Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.4% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 1,179,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

