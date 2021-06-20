Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.52 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

