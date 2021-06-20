Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $19,937.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $11.20 or 0.00031284 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,625 coins and its circulating supply is 659,466 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.