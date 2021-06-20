Veil Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $397.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,380.82 or 1.00038879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00349970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00429704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00822404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00073213 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00029852 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

