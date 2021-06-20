VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $2.40 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in VEON by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VEON by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

