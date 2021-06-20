Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

VRTX stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.64 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

