VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $15,583.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and $15,583.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00180727 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,027.78 or 0.99514571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00828338 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,827,837 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

