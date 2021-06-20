ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $453,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

