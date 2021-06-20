VIDY Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and $754,070.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00738544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00083250 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.