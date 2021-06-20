Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 407,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after buying an additional 217,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

