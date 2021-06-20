W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $436.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.