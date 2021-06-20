Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 371,801 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $774.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 743.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

