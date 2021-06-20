Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

