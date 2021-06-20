Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

