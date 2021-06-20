Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,830 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 217,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

