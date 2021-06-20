Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

