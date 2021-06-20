Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.61.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.