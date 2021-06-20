Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.