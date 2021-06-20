Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

