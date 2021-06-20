WAX Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. WAX has a market capitalization of $228.77 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,742,791,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,948,152 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

