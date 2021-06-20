Wells Fargo & Company Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $183.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

