WePower Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $44,048.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

