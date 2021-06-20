Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of SBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.