Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
