Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 955 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 157.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

