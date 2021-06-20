Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

