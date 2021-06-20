Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

