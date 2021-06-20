Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

