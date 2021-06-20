Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 752,517 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $70.68 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

