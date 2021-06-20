Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $357.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

