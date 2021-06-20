Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,086 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

