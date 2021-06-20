Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Critical Survey

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and VEREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.32 $797.00 million $1.29 25.90 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.09 $201.13 million $3.11 14.81

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 15.98% 17.31% 9.15% VEREIT 20.38% 3.60% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 3 1 2.63 VEREIT 1 6 2 0 2.11

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $35.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. VEREIT has a consensus price target of $44.39, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than VEREIT.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VEREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats VEREIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

